8 best Rugby World Cup apps you should download today

With The World Cup well and truly underway, here's a list of some of the best apps for rugby fans following the action. From ticket-holders to armchair enthusiasts, whether you're after stats, scores or looking for a pre-match pint - we've got you covered!

1. The Official RWC app (Android and iOS, Free)

Providing every essential fact and figure you'd possibly need, this is a very handy guide to the tournament. You can personalise the app to track your team, get notifications of upcoming fixtures and test your knowledge in a RWC-themed quiz.

2. Ultimate Rugby (Android and iOS, Free)

If you call yourself a rugby fan, you should probably already have this app downloaded. Packed with stats, news and views, it's a repository of rugby goodness. You can keep up-to-date with live scores, check out social media feeds and view player profiles.

3. Flick Kick Rugby Kickoff (Android and iOS, Free)

An addictive goal-kicking game. Score sublime penalties as if you were Leigh Halfpenny with a well-placed swipe of your index finger. You'll waste hours on this one, we promise you.

4. World Laws of Rugby (iOS, Free)

Think you know all rugby's rules and regulations? Test yourself with this fun - and very useful - app. Featuring videos, photos and descriptions of all the laws of the game, you can swot up and quiz your friends for some great half-time entertainment.

5. JustPark (Android and iOS, Free)

Finding parking near World Cup venues will be tough. JustPark lets you reserve a parking space in advance - at a car park, hotel or even local driveways. Perfect for making a quick getaway after the final whistle.

6. Citymapper (Android and iOS, Free)

A fantastic app for anyone heading to the rugby in London, Birmingham or Manchester. Plan your route and check out different transport options with Citymapper - it shows you train and bus schedules, journey prices and live travel updates, so you'll never miss kick-off.

7. Yelp (Android and iOS, Free)

Brilliant for finding restaurants in the local area, the Yelp app lets you search by location and particular food types. You can sort results by distance, price and rating to find the perfect spot for a pre-match bite.

8. MatchPint (Android and iOS, Free)

If you didn't manage to get a ticket for the game, no worries - MatchPint will point you to the nearest pub screening it. Select your match, choose from a variety of venues, and settle in front of the rugby with a beverage or two.

And then there's Blippar...

The Rugby World Cup is using Blippar to offer interactive content to fans in 15 Official Fanzones across England and Wales. Each Fanzone will include a big screen to watch the games, food and drink and unique and other interactive content from the augmented reality app. Simply 'blip' (scan) any official posters in the Fanzone (images attached) and enjoy official content; you can learn about the countries' involved, scrub up your rugby knowledge, view the social media gallery in real time, buy tickets and more.



Fanzones are free to enter, will be open on match days at varying times across the six-week tournament and will be located within each host city as well as in the town of Rugby and in London's Trafalgar Square.