6 beauty hacks that are big on TikTok and actually work

If you’re a fan of whiling away the minutes – or more likely hours – on TikTok, you’ll know some incredible make-up hacks to apply eyeliner like a pro, or use products in innovative ways that you might never have imagined. But, you’ll also be aware that some products have gained near-mythical status, leading them to be as rare as unicorns online.

From colour correcting miracle creams to a legendary mascara and even spot-busting stickers, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite TikTok skincare and makeup recommendations that really work.

Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment

Anyone with sensitive skin will know that winter plays havoc with it, not least causing redness in the cold. But influencers on TikTok have waxed lyrical about the Dr Jart+ Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment’s ability to calm even the most irritated skin.

The product is a one-stop colour correcting pot that calms your complexion, while blurring blemishes and reducing redness. It might be so big on TikTok thanks to its trick of turning from a green cream into beige and then a barely-detectable layer on top of moisturised skin.

It does make a difference and even if you don’t manage to banish all the red, the cream feels good and the herbs and minerals in the cream promise to moisturise and calm in the long-term. As a very pale girl, this is great for my skin tone, but influencers with deeper skin tones have reported the colour looks ashy. Hopefully the brand will come out with more inclusive shades so everyone can enjoy the formulation.

The Nyx Shine Loud lip gloss

Wearing a face mask and lipstick can be tricky. To avoid the risk of taking your mask off to reveal a red or burgundy grin resembling The Joker from Batman, you need a lipstick that’s smudge-proof.

TikTok users say Nyx’s Shine Loud lip gloss is the answer, having put it through some amazing challenges!

The company claims its gloss is smudge-proof, waterproof and mask-proof and it really doesn’t seem to budge. This could be down to the two-step application, where you apply the colourful base-coat which dries down into a matte lipstick, and then the gloss on top.

The result is a colourful pout that looks super glossy but miraculously lasts a long time … although who knows if it lasts for 16 hours like the adverts say. It also doesn’t bleed and includes moistening ingredients such as macadamia seed oil. However, while most people love this formula, some with very dry lips say it’s not for them. The good news is that these glosses are really reasonable so they are worth a try and because they are available in so many colours, there’s a shade to suit everyone.

The Ordinary AHA 30 BHA 2 Peeling Solution

If you’re a fan of The Ordinary, you’ll be used to minimalistic packaging and potent ingredients. The brand’s AHA 30 BHA 2 Peeling Solution is no different, apart from its new cult status amongst TikTok influencers. It may have initially been popular due to its striking appearance, but it’s the results that have got people talking.

The product is an exfoliating facial treatment formulated to tone and re-texturise the complexion using Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) to exfoliate the skin’s topmost layer for brightness, while beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) clear pore congestion.

While the product contains anti-inflammatory ingredients and vitamin B5 to help with healing, some users say the product tingles or even stings, and The Ordinary say it’s not designed for sensitive skin. While like all skincare, this product hasn’t worked for everyone, many influencers and customers have said the result is brightened, clear, smooth and more even skin, with some saying they noticed an immediate difference. Few skincare products, let alone in this price bracket, can boast that.

Freck Freckle Pen

TikTok beauty vloggers are obsessed with freckles, and for good reason: amping them up along with a bit of bronzer makes you look super healthy and your makeup more natural. And there’s one product in particular that’s got a following on TikTok: Freck’s freckle pen.

The dinky product has a teensy brush that you can dot on faux freckles that look real. It’s quick and easy to do and you can use your finger tips to make them look like they have always been on your face. The formula is buildable, which again makes them look more realistic, and the company says it’s long-wearing, although if you touch your face a lot, a refresh might be handy.

The downside is that you’re paying for convenience as you don’t make much product in the small package. Some TikTok users recommend using products such as Maybeline Brow Tattoo to create faux freckles, but if you value convenience, and don’t fancy dabbling with alternatives, not least fake tanning mouse to get the effect, the Freck pen is impressive.

Maybelline Sky High Waterproof Mascara

Mascara is a personal thing. Some people like their lashes defined and fluttery, while others like them dramatic so they resemble falsies. But Maybelline’s Sky High Waterproof Mascara has gone down a storm for being a good all-rounder for a great price.

The volumizing and lengthening formula promises ‘sky high’ eyelashes, and TikTok influencers are impressed. The mascara is also buildable, with some users showing seriously amped-up lashes after a few coats. However, a minority say it can be clumpy, which can be good or bad depending on your preferences.

Whatever the case, everyone seems to love this mascara’s brush and there’s no doubt it makes a big impact, competing with far more expensive products.

Starface Hydro-Stars

You have probably seen an influencer or 10 wearing Starface Hydro-Star patches on TikTok and every other social media channel. Perhaps these stickers infused with spot-busting ingredients are such a big hit because they are so cute and video-friendly. Why show a spot when you can cover it with a bright star or even a cartoon face?

But we found the Starface Hydro-Stars really do reduce inflammation and help spots heal faster. This is probably due to the hydrocolloid in them. They’re easy to stick on and peel off without any discomfort and (bonus) come in an array of colours and designs … even Sesame Street characters. There are even extra-large stars and stickers that also include salicylic acid, but even the most basic of the patches have three benefits: they are clinically proven to absorb fluid, shield spots from outside bacteria, and prevent skin picking.

The one downside is that these patches are single-use and consequently thrown away, but it’s possible to reduce waste a little bit as you can buy Hydro-Star refills to put inside your case, which is super sturdy, fun and even has a mirror inside.