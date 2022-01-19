5 cool hidden Netflix features you need to try today

Netflix may have been a streaming service for well over a decade now, but there's still a number of cool tips and tricks that not even the dedicated of Netflix users know about.

While the biggest decision surrounding Netflix normally falls down to what movies or TV series is best to binge-watch, Netflix does offer a number of other features not known by most of the general public. There are also a few other add-ons found as extensions to browsers and so forth that can really come in handy.

It's worth noting that these hidden features have been taken straight from the UK version of Netflix, however, the service is pretty universe wherever you are in the world. That said, if you are curious about what's available in different regions, make sure to check out T3's best VPNs guide . Right then, let's get to it and look at five cool hidden Netflix features that are worth trying out today.

Secret Categories

(Image credit: Netflix)

What we all need from Netflix: more stuff to scroll through. Guilty as charged. I've spent more time than I'd care to admit perusing everything and anything Netflix has to offer. Well, thanks to a hidden feature you can enter codes into the search bar access a whole host of new categories that you never knew existed on the service.

You can even get specific age-related shows and movies for kids, never having to worry about them stumbling upon something unsuitable. The full list can be found online but here are a few of my personal favourites:

Action Comedies (46576)

Children and Family Movies (783)

Classic Movies (31574)

Comicbook and Superhero movies (10118)

Disney (67673)

Football Movies (12803)

Gangster Movies (31851)

Monster Movies (947)

Stand-up Comedy (11559)

Mobile games

(Image credit: Netflix)

Yes, Netflix began rolling out a number of games to its mobile app in November 2021, such as a couple based on Stranger Things. Currently, there are only 10 games available on the platform but it's still worth checking out. To access them, simply go to the search bar within the Netflix mobile app and type "games".

The full list of games include: Stranger Things 3: The Game, Asphalt Xtreme, Bowling Ballers, Card Blast, Dominoes Café, Knittens, Shooting Hopes, Stranger Things: 1984, Teeter (Up) and Wonderputt Forever.

Netflix Party

(Image credit: Netflix)

Naturally, since the world has had to adapt to lockdown, watching things online with friends and family has become more and more common. Netflix itself doesn't have a built-in function allowing this but the Netflix Party add-on extension for Google Chrome will do just that.

Simply install the extension, open any Netflix video and click the extension icon to "Start the Party". From here, send the link to whoever you want and start watching right away. A sync feature is available too, allowing video timings to be matched to the second so no one is surprised ahead of time with a shock revelation halfway through the film. What do you mean Keyser Söze is the one with the limp!?

Start fresh by deleting your viewing activity

(Image credit: Netflix)

Look, we're not here to judge. We all have to delete our history from time to time for a multitude of reasons, and yes Netflix allows it too! Whether that's removing any embarrassing content that you don't want your roommate to see, or just being unhappy with what Netflix's algorithm is serving up, this little move can make a lot of difference to viewing your habits.

To do this, head on over to the Viewing Activity portion of Netflix and select "Hide from viewing history" on the right-hand side of the content you want to remove. Simple but effective.

IMDB ratings

(Image credit: IMDB)

Netflix's own ratings of films and series leave a lot to be desired, to say the least. Thankfully this useful Trim Google Chrome extension can make a major difference. No need to guess whether Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle is worth watching (it's not), or if it's worth investing in two series of the Umbrella Academy (it is). Just glance through the list, check for the IMDB rating and away you go. A massive time saver.

So there you have it. Five cool Netflix features worth trying today. If you are looking for any top Netflix movie recommendations to start watching this month, head on over to our top picks for January.