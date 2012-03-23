5 Best Sony PS3 exclusive games ever

Previous Next 1/5

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Metal Gear Solid 4 is a special game, not just for the PS3 but for the industry in general. It arrived in 2008 to total and widespread critical acclaim, and pushed all the boundaries of a genre that already counted itself among the best ever created on any gaming platform.

Set 5 years after Metal Gear Solid 2, Snake returns as a rapidly-ageing old man/clone and faces a fight to stop arch-enemy Liquid from world domination - a fight he must win before his own time runs out.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots trailer