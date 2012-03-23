By Pete Dreyer
5 Best Sony PS3 exclusive games ever
The five best reasons for you to pick up a Playstation 3
Metal Gear Solid 4 is a special game, not just for the PS3 but for the industry in general. It arrived in 2008 to total and widespread critical acclaim, and pushed all the boundaries of a genre that already counted itself among the best ever created on any gaming platform.
Set 5 years after Metal Gear Solid 2, Snake returns as a rapidly-ageing old man/clone and faces a fight to stop arch-enemy Liquid from world domination - a fight he must win before his own time runs out.
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots trailer
Cole MacGrath is just a simple bike messenger, until a cataclysmic explosion turns his world - and a large portion of Empire City - upside down. Cole is the only survivor of the blast, and comes out with curious new electric super powers.
inFamous takes you with Cole on a journey as he learns to use his newfound powers, and struggles with accompanying moral responsibility. Whichever side of the moral fence you choose to lean on, and whatever you decide to do in this huge, interactive sandbox city, inFamous and inFamous 2 are both electrifying fun.
inFamous trailer
Refining the gore-fuelled chaotic brilliance of the series to near-perfection, God of War III is one of the few games to answer incredible hype by being just as good, if not better. Interspersing fast-paced and enjoyable combat with just-the-right-amount-of-difficult puzzles, God of War III is undeniably a game that cannot be missed, and that goes for the rest of the games in the series as well.
God of War 3 trailer
Proving that you don't need realism, explosions or mass gore to create an unforgettable game, LittleBigPlanet merged addictive platforming, a joyful creation system, an online community that actually works and more than just a dash of charm to leave players with not just a game, but an experience. The endless potential of LittleBigPlanet marks it as a landmark in gaming.
LittleBigPlanet trailer
Uncharted 2 introduced multiplayer into a series of such completely brilliant and addictive action-adventure games that 360 fans were left weeping over their exclusives, few of which can hold a candle to Uncharted. Naughty Dog took the brilliant level design, eccentric story and fantastic gameplay of Drake's Fortune and cranked it up to the max, cementing the Uncharted series at the height of PS3 essentials.
Uncharted 2 trailer