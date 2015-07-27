A quick look at the all-new 2016 Ford GT

Previous Next 1/7

1. Introduction to the Ford GT

The Ford GT is a legendary performance car. It's only seen two iterations since it's inception in 1960, but it's gained a cult following amongst petrolheads.

This is the all-new, 2016 model. It was announced earlier in the year at the North American Auto Show in Detroit, and T3 was lucky enough to spend a rainy afternoon with it last week.

Here's everything you need to know about the stunning new production car.

Efficient EcoBoost Engine

Efficiency and supercars aren't usually two things that go together, but the all-new Ford GT will feature an EcoBoost engine, sounds boring right?

Well, what if I told you it'll be the most powerful production EcoBoost engine ever made -- a next-gen 3.5 litre, twin-turbo V6, which will produce more than 600 horsepower? A little less bored now, I bet.

Ford ensure us the V6, despite its small size, will produce a wide powerband with impressive time-to-torque characteristics.

The twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch for “near-instantaneous” gear changes.