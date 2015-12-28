2015 in TV and audio: HDR, BT, Chromecast, Apple Music and more

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

Technology advanced like the relentless juggernaut that is is, but rarely have we seen a year where changes have hit so hard in the audiovisual world. Times are changing, from how we watch TV and listen to music and where we get it all from. And, crucially, how we pay for it.

The technology we consume all our music, TV and movies on has gotten ever more advanced as 2015 has rumbled on too. The once almost-mythical OLED TV is now an affordable commodity at John Lewis, high-res audio players are becoming more mainstream and quality of content is once more as vital as how convenient it is for us to devour.

While it may have been a relatively slow start to the year, once the CES hubris had died down and everyone remembered just how hungover they still were from their new year celebrations, things really started to ramp up as time ticked on. We've picked some of our favourite releases, announcements and big news stories from the audiovisual world of 2015.

Come with us now, on a journey through sight and sound.