Samsung Galaxy S2 #winning, Nintendo 3DS landing, iPhone 4S launching and Steve Jobs' passing, there's been plenty to talk about in 2011. Here's the biggest stories to grab the headlines in the past twelve months

Legal battles, multi-million takeovers, boardroom shuffles, and of course a raft of new gadgets, 2011 has been a big year for the world of tech. As we prepare to wave goodbye to 2011 and embrace 2012, T3 looks back at the headline-grabbing stories that shaped the past twelve months.

Can you remember when we first saw the Samsung Galaxy S2 or when Angry Birds was knocked off its perch? Jog your memory with T3's tech year in review. It was nice knowing you 2011...

2011 Tech year in review: January

6-9

CES 2012: the annual Vegas tech-fest sees the BlackBerry PlayBook and Motorola Xoom vie for title of best tablet, while Samsung's Smart TV offering is the pick of the 3D tellies



6

Apple launches the Mac App Store. One million bits of code rushed to Mac owners' desktops in the ensuing 24 hours



15

Online encyclopedia Wikipedia celebrates its ninth birthday. Edited for accuracy: tenth birthday



16

Two months after finally landing on iTunes, loveable mop-top beat combo “The Beatles” top five million downloads



17

Steve Jobs takes a medical leave of absence from Apple



21

Larry Page replaces his replacement, Eric Schmidt, as Google CEO



27

Sony announces the PlayStation NGP, which then becomes the Sony PS Vita. UK release: space year 2012

2011 Tech year in review: February

2

Android Honeycomb is officially unveiled. Apple and News Corp announce The Daily, an iPad-only newspaper. This goes on to be a massive success, losing a mere $10 million in its first quarter



8

Fresh from buying out Palm, HP launches the WebOS-running HP TouchPad tablet. This went on to enjoy a level of success comparable to The Daily, above



11

Struggling Finnish Symbian pimp Nokia announces a partnership with Microsoft to produce Windows Phone 7 handsets. The first fruits of the union appear on November 16



14-17

Mobile World Congress in Barcelona sees the arrival of the eventual T3 Gadget Award winning Samsung Galaxy SII and the long-awaited (yet not award-winning) “PlayStation phone”, the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play. LG announces the Optimus 3D while HTC gets into tablets with the Flyer

2011 Tech year in review: March

2

Despite being on leave, Steve Jobs turns up at the launch of the iPad 2. The device sells bucketloads within nano seconds of going on sale



3

Charlie Sheen's epic public meltdown makes him the fastest person ever to reach 1 million Twitter followers



8

Spotify hits a million Premium subscribers



19

ICANN, the body that governs website naming protocols, approves the “. XXX” suffix for sites wishing to display smut



22

Amazon launches an Android app store to compete with Market



26

The Nintendo 3DS goes on sale, dogged by a lack of high-profile launch titles, reports of headaches, and the boom in phone gaming. Nice little machine, though

2011 Tech year in review: April

5

PlayStation Network falls victim to a hack, compromising the personal data of over 100 million users and, more importantly, preventing them from getting their game on while a fix is arranged



7

The Motorola Xoom reaches the UK. A high asking price means it fails to “xoom” out of shops



20

Virgin Media announces plans to test supersuper-super fast broadband, with downloads at a zippy 1. 5 Gigabits per second



28

Ten months after it was promised, Apple finally releases the mythical white iPhone 4, to the delight of the gay and salesman communities

2011 Tech year in review: May

10

Microsoft announces it has agreed a deal to buy Skype for $8.5 billion in cold, hard cash. Its promise not to ruin Skype inspires huge confidence



12

Reports Stateside claim that Facebook hired a PR company to smear Google. 400 people “like” this



13

Audi announces plans to launch the R8 e-tron, its first fully electric car. It arrives in late 2012. The word “étron” is French for “turd”, interestingly



26

After a staggering 275 days atop of the App Store charts, Angry Birds loses its number one slot to less-wellknown game The Heist



27

Google unveils its NFC-based mobile payment scheme called Google Wallet. The US-only scheme begins a trial in New York and San Francisco in September

2011 Tech year in review: June

1

The Motorola Atrix, crowned number one in the annual T3 Hot 100 gadgets, launches



6

Steve Jobs' last ever keynote reveals online storage locker iCloud, the iTunes Match music subscription service, iOS 5 and Mac OS X Lion



7-9

The E3 gaming expo in LA sees Nintendo's Wii U unveiled with a six-inch touchscreen tablet/joypad thing that confuses all attending. It'll go on sale in 2012



10

Following a 15-year delay, Duke Nukem Forever is released. Everyone hates it



17

Microsoft releases an SDK for Windows to allow developers to create motion-based tools and apps via Kinect



24

The Samsung Chromebook, the first laptop to run Google's cloud-based Chrome OS, reaches UK shops



29

Google+ gets 20 million sign-ups while still invite only. Interest subsequently wanes a tad

2011 Tech year in review: July

1

Twitter announces that it now handles 200 million tweets a day



2-3

The BBC screens the Wimbledon singles finals in 3D, the Corporation's first such broadcast



7

Facebook and Skype link up to offer hot video sex – sorry, chat – on the social network



20

Apple refreshes its MacBook Air range with, aptly, with new processors, Thunderbolt super connectivity and Mac OS X Lion



28

The BBC iPlayer sets sail for pastures new, with European ex-pats now able to catch up with Top Gear and more via an official subscription iPad app

29

Myspace is sold to a little known ad network for $35 million, just five years after News Corp bought it for – oops! – $580 million

2011 Tech year in review: August

1

Foxconn, the Chinese manufacturer responsible for building the iPhone and iPad, among other things, announces plans to “hire” a million robot workers to alleviate pressures on its oft-suicidal workforce



9

Apple gets the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10. 1 banned across Europe, claiming it copies the iPad 2



10

BlackBerry Messenger, Facebook and Twitter are blamed for causing/ escalating the UK riots



11

Nokia announces that it plans not to launch the Meego-toting Nokia N9 in the UK or US



17

Sony cuts the PS3's price to £199



19

HP decides to kill WebOS operations following poor TouchPad and Pre sales. A closing-down sale sees the device on sale for less than £100



25

Steve Jobs steps down as Apple CEO, handing over the reins to chief operating officer and Big Friendly Giant lookalike Tim Cook

2011 Tech year in review: September

13

Microsoft's Windows 8 is revealed



16

Sony makes a belated bid to mount the slate horse with the Tablet S and Tablet P duo



22

Cloud gaming service OnLive launches in the UK



23

Facebook shows off a new time-centric profi lepage and announces social apps integration. Spotify and The Guardian head up the new partnerships



27

Microsoft releases Windows Phone 7. 5 (Mango to its mum), complete with 500 new features and improvements



28

The cheapest Kindle yet is launched in the UK, priced at just £89 – with inflation what it is, that's the same as a bag of apples will cost you by early 2012

2011 Tech year in review: October

4

Apple announces Siritoting iPhone 4S. Punters express sadness that it's not called the iPhone 5, then buy it anyway



5

BT promises to bring 300Mbps internet speeds to “some” residential customers by spring 2012



10

Crisis-hit RIM is hit by a server crash which blacks-out BBM, email and internet services



11

Microsoft Kinect is crowned Gadget of the Year at the T3 Gadget Awards 2011, the most voted-on awards in our history. Go readers!



19

Google officially announces Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, with the Samsung Galaxy Nexus as its flagship device



24

US movie streaming giant Netflix announces plans to launch in the UK in early 2012 (it's going to be a busy spring)

2011 Tech year in review: November

3

Motorola Xoom 2 and Xoom 2 Media Edition announced. W00t!



8

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 shifts 6.5 million copies and rakes in $400 million in 24 hours



13

Philips launches world's first universal Android phone dock, the Fidelio AS851



15

The Amazon Kindle Fire launches in the US; no word on a UK release yet. Master Chief and Xbox celebrate their tenth birthdays



16

The Nokia Lumia launches to strong reviews

2011 Tech year in review: December

25

Christmas day. Don't forget to buy batteries or pre-charge gifts with their own batteries