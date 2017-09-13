11 best things about iOS 11

Previous Next 3/12

Control Centre

Control Centre is a little awkward in iOS 10, so the new version reverts to a one-page design, meaning you no longer have to swipe left or right just to reach the set of controls you need. Instead, controls are neatly grouped, and there are additional settings just a firm press away.

One of our favourite changes is that the redesigned interface dispenses with some of the clumsy, Mac-like controls. Notice in the screens here that the volume and screen brightness controls are no longer adjusted by dragging a small handle along a track. Instead, they’re shown as two vertical strips; you only have to place your finger on one of these and swipe up or down to adjust its value.

At first, it might appear that some important controls are missing. For example, the one that redirects your device’s audio to an AirPlay speaker or Apple TV, the switch that toggles Night Shift on or off, and the controls for your favourite HomeKit accessories and scenes. In reality, what’s changed is that Control Centre now makes more extensive use of 3D Touch than it does in iOS 10. Pressing firmly on some controls, or on groups of them, you uncover more detailed settings, such as those just mentioned.

3D Touch can also be applied to the group of connectivity icons at the top left, which initially shows four switches for Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular data. Pressing firmly on this group reveals AirDrop and Personal Hotspot, and status descriptions for all six items.

Beyond aesthetics and interactions, Control Centre sports a huge practical improvement: you can remove the familiar alarm, flashlight, camera, or calculator controls if you don’t use them, and there’s a bunch of extra controls you can choose to add instead. The additional controls include shortcuts to Low Power Mode, Dynamic Text size, and the special Magnifier camera mode, which is an accessibility feature introduced in iOS 10.

On the iPad, the Dock evolves from a simple place to keep up to six of your most-used apps visible on all pages of the Home screen and becomes a lot more like the one in macOS. Notice a dividing line to the right. You choose which apps are to the left of that and the items on the right are picked for you by iOS itself, based on what it thinks you might need next.

On the iPad, the new Dock is about more than providing a new way to quickly switch between apps. When you reveal the Dock while using an app, you can drag the icon of another app from the Dock to the side of the screen to open it in the temporary Slide Over view. If you decide to keep that app open you can pin it open in Split View to refer to as you continue to use the original app.