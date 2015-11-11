10 reasons the Audi R8 should be your next car

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

When you receive an invitation from Audi to drive its latest supercar, the all new Audi R8, in the south of France, you can't turn that opportunity down - these invitations don't come around that often.

Last week I jetted off the Le Castellet to drive their new flagship model, and after two days of driving I left feeling pretty upset - not because the car was a disappointment, but because it'd be a long time until I'll be able to experience it again.

Is the R8 the perfect car? We think it could be, and here are 10 reasons why you should risk financial ruin to own one.