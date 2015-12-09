10 gadgets every Jedi needs

Previous Next 6/10

Star Wars R2-D2 Bluetooth Speakerphone

That's right! We know your dirty little secret! We've seen that vast collection of DJ Jar Jar LPs hidden under your mattress back at the Jedi Temple dorm. For shame! If you have to listen to them going forward could you please do so inside the belly of the Sarlacc through this compact droid-shaped Bluetooth speakerphone? It can be charged up through a USB port and, once paired with your device of choice, is capable of blasting out the tunes with ease. If you pair a phone to it you can even take calls through it too. Of course, in the Sarlacc's belly you will find a new definition of pain and suffering, as you are slowly Jar Jar'd to death over a thousand years.

Buy Star Wars R2-D2 Bluetooth Speakerphone