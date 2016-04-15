10 best Japanese toys and action figures

Previous Next 2/11

KidsLogic's 1/20 Magnetic Floating DeLorean

There is no doubt that the hottest toy that everyone wants right now is the absolutely fantastic version of the mighty DeLorean as seen in Back to the Future II. Not only does it actually float for real in front of our own eyes, thanks to a system of magnets, but the build detail is just outrageous. It is, simply put, stunning.

Kids logic will release this special replica version at the retail price of 29,980 yen (193 Gbp) in June 2016, so you know, start saving now. You could always sell a kidney...

Kids Logic