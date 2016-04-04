Desert survival: 10 awesome gadgets to survive the world's hottest deserts

Previous Next 2/11

ZGPAX S9 Rugged Outdoor Android smartphone

If you're going to be exploring the world's deserts there's one fact you should always take into account - most of the terrain around you will be very similar so it's going to be very easy to get lost. Rather than relying on maps (or your instinctive sense of direction), you need a powerful GPS that will sound out your location even in the remotest of regions. That's where the ZGPAX S9 comes in.

Combining an Android OS with all the modcons of a modern smartphone (including an eight megapixel camera) with rugged outdoor features (it's shockproof, has a powerful long-life battery and emergency and emergency SOS utility) it's a must for outdoor excursions in the desert.

Price: £182.84

BuyZGPAX S9 Rugged Outdoor Android smartphone