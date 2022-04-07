How to unsubscribe from Amazon Music Unlimited to avoid 5th May price hike

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Music Unlimited's price rise to £8.99/$8.99 per month due on 5th May 2022 making you want to unsubscribe? We're not necessarily surprised, especially with Amazon Prime's asking price increasing (in the US only for now).

Fortunately it's easy to pull the plug on the service - and you'll continue to get the benefits of your music streaming account through until the end of your paid month, meaning it won't be immediate. Here's how to go about it.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Login to logout

First up: head to music.amazon.com (opens in new tab) so that you can access your account. You'll need to sign-in here if you're not already.

Then click the settings cog top right, which reveals a drop menu, then select Your Amazon Music Settings.

This takes you to your Amazon account proper, which is a little less flashy looking and image heavy, but it's where you can begin the process of unsubscribing.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Review your plan

Your subscription plan is laid out clearly, presenting the Individual, Family, and Single Device options over Monthly and Annual plans as applicable.

To the bottom left of the box is a Cancel Subscription link, highlighted blue, which you can click to take you to the various additional prompt pages.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Jump the hurdles

Amazon really doesn't want you to unsubscribe, though, as is clear from the following prompts. You'll have 'Continue to cancel' first, followed by 'Confirm subscription cancellation', assuming you're not tempted to stay.

If your subscription period ends prior to 5th May 2022 then there's a possible hack for a full year's subscription: unsubscribe, allow your account to run to its end date, set a reminder to re-subscribe the following day - but select a full year at the £79/$79 price point, saving you a £/$10 on the incoming £89/$89 annual subscription.

In the company's defence, however, its core rivals - Tidal, Spotify, Apple Music - are all more expensive, so you may find no more suitable option for your music streaming needs anyway.